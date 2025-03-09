SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,858 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
