SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,209 Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 42,277.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

