SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,074,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after buying an additional 90,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $355.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

