SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,086,000 after buying an additional 2,749,365 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,531,000 after buying an additional 2,462,767 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 1,884,044 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,328,000 after buying an additional 629,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,905,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

