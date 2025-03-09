SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,775 Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $23.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $227.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
