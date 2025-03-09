SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 549 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

