SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,856 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIV opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.05. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

