SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $101,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

