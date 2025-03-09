SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $101,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 16.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $262.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.07. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,050. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

