SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $105,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $178.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

