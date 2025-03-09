SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $108,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,805 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 632,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 408,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

