SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $108,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.22 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

