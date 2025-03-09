SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $108,000 in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLG opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.82.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

