SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $110,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

