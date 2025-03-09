SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $85,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

