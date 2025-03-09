SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $87,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,663 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,346.30. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 60,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,360.70. This trade represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDD stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.