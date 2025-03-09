SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $87,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,221 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of InMode by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $19.02 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

