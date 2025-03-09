SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $88,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 814,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,540,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $181.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

