SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $90,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.77. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

