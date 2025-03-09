SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $96,000 in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

