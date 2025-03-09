SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $96,000 in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 216,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 152,381 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $19.75 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

