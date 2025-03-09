SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $846,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000.

ERX stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.62. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $77.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

