SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

