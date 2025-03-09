SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $108,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after buying an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,383,000 after buying an additional 196,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after buying an additional 591,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

