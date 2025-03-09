SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $83,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AZO stock opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3,229.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,636.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

