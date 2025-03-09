SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AEVA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Aeva Technologies Profile

In other news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

