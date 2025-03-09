SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

