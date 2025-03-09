SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $231,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $950,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $470,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $106,000.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $16.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
