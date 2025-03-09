SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $231,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $950,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $470,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $106,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TZA opened at $16.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.