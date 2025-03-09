SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

