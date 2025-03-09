SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,072,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.9 %

H stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $128.91 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

