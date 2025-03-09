SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.