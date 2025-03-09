SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAL. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of GAL stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

