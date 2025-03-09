SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVV stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

