SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Up 2.0 %

GDDY opened at $175.52 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $316,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,869.50. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,350,548.34. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,030. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

