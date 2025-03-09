SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 76.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.0 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.78 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.