SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 189.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,218,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

