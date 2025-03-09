SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 37.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bancolombia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $41.73 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

