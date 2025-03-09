SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 235 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $430.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $562.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.41.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

