SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 733 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

