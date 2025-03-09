SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $108,000 Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 32.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 262.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

