SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $97,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 934,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 875,128 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 499,616 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OGN stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
