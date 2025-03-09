SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $97,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,242,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 934,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 875,128 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 499,616 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.