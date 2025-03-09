SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $98,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

