SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $99,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

