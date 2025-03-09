SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GoodRx by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after acquiring an additional 943,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $11,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $5,675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.26.

About GoodRx

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

