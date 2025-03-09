SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,150,756.13. This trade represents a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,571 shares of company stock worth $48,322,810. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

