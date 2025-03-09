SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,291,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NVS opened at $115.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

