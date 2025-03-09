SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 20,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,319.01 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,389.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,218.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

