Scotiabank Cuts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $60.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.88%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. The trade was a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

