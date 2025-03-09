Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get Macerich alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Macerich

Macerich Trading Down 4.1 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.