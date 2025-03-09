Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

OKE opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.